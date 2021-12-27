News

FANS DEMAND! Angad to change in the negative shade is a BAD DECISION, fans ask the makers to change their decision

Fateh catches her. He warns her to stay away from Tejo or else he would tell the truth about their wedding to Tejo, to which Jasmine snaps at him...

Shruti Sampat's picture
By Shruti Sampat
27 Dec 2021 06:01 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

The character of Angad Maan had become one of the most adored characters from the show and fans were shipping Tejang's friendship as well. In the current track, Angad's character has turned negative with his obsession for Tejo. Well, this created a major storm amid the fans and here's what they had to say about it: 

In the upcoming episode, While Angad and Tejo head out to go somewhere, Jasmine follows them and tries to harm them with her next attack but Fateh catches her. He warns her to stay away from Tejo or else he would tell the truth about their wedding to Tejo, to which Jasmine snaps at him saying, That's all you want for Tejo to return in your life isn't it?

