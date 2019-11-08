Fans demand ban of Kaun Banega Crorepati; Sony TV issues apology

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s most popular and audience’s favourite show Kaun Banega Crorepati has landed in trouble.

The show has faced heavy criticism online after they referred to Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as just Shivaji in a question prompted by the host Amitabh Bachchan. The Rs 80,000 question read 'Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?' and the options were Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Shivaji.

This created angst amongst the people of Maharashtra, who took to Twitter and started trending '#Boycott_KBC_SonyTV' for disrespecting the great Maratha warrior.

However, Sony TV has realised their mistake and issued an apology letter, stating, “There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday.”