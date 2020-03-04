Fans demand to bring back Anurag and Prerna together in Kasautii Zindagii Kii

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii is one the most successful and popular serials on television. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes who essay the roles of Anurag and Prerna have become household names, and the audience loves to see their chemistry and that is one of the USP of the serials.
As per the latest track, we all saw how Anurag betrayed Prerna and tries to kill her but because of Mr Bajaj today she is alive and as arrived as a strong person.
Since the promos were out, the fans were disappointed and were upset and were asking the makers if they would ever see Anurag and Prerna together and will their love story ever last long? Now the disappointed fans have shared a couple of glimpse of the two actors and demanded that they want to see their favourite Jodi back on screen and this hatred between them is killing them.
Where they shared the photo and captioned it saying, Give us back our AnuPre. There is no doubt that since this track as begin the fans are highly disappointed and are demanding to watch them together.
Well, it will be interesting to see what will happen when Anurag and Prerna will come face to face with each other.
Check out the post below :
View this post on Instagram
Love is always selfish. We always and only want to stay with the person we love. AnuPre has become a part of our lives. We love them and we adore them.They were the reason why we started watching this show and they are the only reason why some of us still force ourselves to watch this show.We want them to be together no matter what the situation is.If them being selfish is what it takes for them to be together so be it!We don’t want them to be a “sacrificial couple”. A villain will always be a villain.No matter how you are going to justify the future storyline Prerna falling in love with a Villain won’t be justified or tolerated by us.The only reason why we put up with Komolika track is because we knew Hina will have to leave the show because of her other work.But we are not going to put up with this unbearable to watch Mr.Bajaj track if we don’t see any hope in the future storyline.If Prerna falls in love with him then that’s it for us with the show.Bottom line is in the end what we want is #onlyanupre . . . . @muzzudesai @chloejferns @aakanshashukla0803 @ek_ek_ekoo @ektaravikapoor @starplus @balajitelefilmslimited @shivangisinghchauhaan @khwaja.mughal . . . #parthsamthaan #ericafernandes #ejf #anuragprerna #anuragbasu #prernasharma #prernasharmabasu #wewantanupreonly #onlyanupre #noanuprenokzk #kasautiizindagiikay2 #kasautiizindagiikay
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment