Fans demand to bring back Anurag and Prerna together in Kasautii Zindagii Kii

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii is one the most successful and popular serials on television. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes who essay the roles of Anurag and Prerna have become household names, and the audience loves to see their chemistry and that is one of the USP of the serials.

As per the latest track, we all saw how Anurag betrayed Prerna and tries to kill her but because of Mr Bajaj today she is alive and as arrived as a strong person.

Since the promos were out, the fans were disappointed and were upset and were asking the makers if they would ever see Anurag and Prerna together and will their love story ever last long? Now the disappointed fans have shared a couple of glimpse of the two actors and demanded that they want to see their favourite Jodi back on screen and this hatred between them is killing them.

Where they shared the photo and captioned it saying, Give us back our AnuPre. There is no doubt that since this track as begin the fans are highly disappointed and are demanding to watch them together.

Well, it will be interesting to see what will happen when Anurag and Prerna will come face to face with each other.

Check out the post below :