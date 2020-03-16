FANS DEMAND! Netizens come up with their own plot for Akshara's new job in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Abhimanyu tells them about Akshara's interview and Mahima tells her that working at a charitable organization will affect their reputation. The family then wishes her all the best and Harsh tells her that at the beginning with her qualification she can get a job at such places only, but Akshara replies that working at such places doesn't need a qualification but passion. Manjari then wishes her the best and Abhimanyu asks her to get ready. Akshara is ready for the interview but is surprised to see that Abhimanyu is not there. But when she gets in the car she is shocked to see that Abhimanyu has disguised as the driver.

Fans come up with their own conclusions about Akshara's new job and Abhimanyu's concern they would love to see her transform the hospital and give a smart comeback to Harshvardhan and Mahima. Check out their responses:

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu gets worried seeing the rush at the charitable hospital where Akshara had gone for the interview. He asks her to not do it, but Akshara tells him she wants to and asks him to support her. Later, Abhimanyu gets upset seeing what looks like her offer letter and throws it away.

