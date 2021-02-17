Fans demand Shaheer Shaikh and Erica Fernandes to work together, say no one can share the chemistry they have on screen

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make for one of the most loved couples on screen. They worked together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became very popular among the audience.

Their pair was loved by one and all. When the news broke that Erica was playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and there was no news about who would play Anurag, fans demanded that Ekta Kapoor cast Shaheer in the role and were heartbroken when this didn’t happen.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the two were in a relationship, but they have always denied any romantic involvement.

The duo has a massive fan following and has many fan clubs to their name. Their followers shower a lot of love on them.

Now Tellychakkar shared a photo of Erica and Shaheer from the days of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and said what a mesmerizing couple the two are on the screen and we too demanded a comeback of this Jodi on screen.

Seems like the fans completely agree with us as they have commented saying that they are one of the iconic tv couples on screen and they miss watching them together.

They believe that no one can create the chemistry the way these two did on screen, they feel the serial and their love story on screen deserves a comeback and they demand the two work together someday.

Netizens have said that their Jodi creates the magic of love on-screen and the show deserves a season 3 and they can’t understand why no one is casting the two.

Shaheer and Erica’s pairing has become like SRK and Kajol which creates magic onscreen and the audience wants to see them together.

Well, no doubt that the duo make a wonderful pair and they should work together someday which will make Devakshi fans super happy.

On the work front, Erica these were last seen essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, whereas Shaheer was seen essaying the role of Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

