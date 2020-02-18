Fans demand a show for Sidnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss as come to an end, but the fans still miss the chemistry between Siddarth and Shehnaaz. In the Bigg Boss house, both were loved and the audience really liked their pair.

Now post the show Shehnaaz will be seen on a new show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where she will be searching for a new groom, and along with her even Paras will be joining her.

But the fans of Siddarth and Shehnaaz seems to be disappointed as they are missing the cute moments of Sid and Shehnaaz, and the fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Now in today’s episode of Mujse Shaadi Karoge the viewers will get to see Siddarth and Shehnaaz once again together, and this has made the fans happy and now they demand a show, for Sidnaaz where they want to see them together.

The created the hashtag #FansDemandSidnaazShow that was trending on the 2nd position on twitter. They sent messages across the channel and makers to start a show on Siddarth and Shehnaaz soon.