Fans describe the friendship between Parth and Erica in the sweetest way

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are one of the most loves couples of television and their characters of Anurag and Prerna have become household names.

The duo has a massive fan following, and their fans keep showering a lot of love and surprises for them. Now we came across a video shared by a fan where you can see when the two actors had come live on their social media account they gave each other sweet names.

Now in one video you can see Erica is pointing out to someone and saying that he is Sarru junior and that’s none other than Parth, while on the other hand Parth calls her khadoos, whereas in the other video, Erica was preparing breakfast when Parth comes on her live chat and says having breakfast alone to which Erica replies are you joining Sarru.

The fans have also captioned the video by describing the friendship between Parth and Erica, and saying that it’s very rare to find two people sharing such a beautiful friendship bond with each other where they can call any names to one and another, and none of them feel bad.

Well, there is no doubt that Parth and Erica share a lovely friendship and that can be seen on the screen.

Check out the post below :