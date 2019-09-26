Fans drool over Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda’s new dapper look!

MUMBAI: After essaying the role of dapper Aditya Hooda in Bepannaah, Harshad Chopda won millions of hearts. While after Bepannaah, Harshad hasn’t announced his next show yet, he sometimes drops some dashing pictures on his instagram handle.



Harshad Chopda posted a photo on social media wherein he is seen, in what looks like, on his way to try a head stand and in the photo, he is seen wearing a yellow tee and black joggers and alongside the photo.



Harshad captioned it, “Everyone who ever told travelling will change me was Right! A big thank you to everyone for being so kind. Every smile every wave of the hand every hug every handshake has changed me forever. Thank you.”



A few days back, Harshad had jetted off to Thailand for an event and thanks to social media, fans were treated to pictures of Harshad Chopda chilling with Shaheer Sheikh, Pearl V Puri and Gautam Rode. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh had even posted a photo of Harshad Chopda and Pearl V Puri while posing for a picture and fans went gaga over the picture. Soon after Harshad posted the photo, all of his fans and especially, girl fans, left a heartstruck comment on the photo asking Harshad to come back to their screens with a new show.



After coming back to Mumbai, Harshad Chopda had a mini reunion with his Bepannaah cast as they celebrated Harshvardhan Hooda aka Rajesh Khatter’s birthday and besides Harshad and Rajesh, Mallika, Shezad, Vaishnavi and others were there to grace the occasion and enjoy the night.



