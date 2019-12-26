Fans excited about Kartik and Naira's union

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who play Naira and Kartik, started dating in 2017. The couple is still going strong together despite the recent breakup rumors. Their love-struck photos make the romance they share quite evident.

These characters are such household names that their serial shot to fame and had audiences glued to their seats for every episode to see this terrific duo together. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently completed 3000 episodes and the producer Rajan Shahi facilitated the cast with mementos. The daily soap became the first Hindi show to achieve the milestone.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is known for its grand and opulent wedding tracks. The ardent fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the reunion of Kaira's.

All the previous marriages in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” has been full of grandeur and elaborate ceremonies with more emphasis on typically traditional rituals. Fans love to see special scenes between the lead couple Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.

Kaira’s fans have shared a beautiful video in which all the happy moments are there.

Have a look.