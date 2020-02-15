News

Fans extend their full support amid the rumours of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
15 Feb 2020 04:22 PM

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows of Star Plus. The daily has a great storyline which has left the viewers intrigued. The show has given us a hit pair of Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar who play the role of Rohit and Sonakshi.

A lot of drama is going on in the show these days. With Dr Nishi blackmailing Rohit to leave Sonakshi to save his father Naren's life, Rohit with a heavy heart has divorced the love of his life.

Fans are heart-broken seeing Rohit and Sonakshi's separation and are eagerly waiting to see them back together once Nishi is exposed. Well, that may take a while.

And now, there are constant rumours about Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air. Yes, you heard it right! In spite of being one of the top-rated shows, the daily is rumoured to be going off-air soon.

Well, this news has left the fans sad as they don't want the show to go off-air. So, amid all these news, fans are extending all the support and asking the makers not to end the show.

Here's how fans reacted:

No official confirmation has been made yet but if the news is true, the Ronakshi fans will be left heart-broken.

Do you want Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to go off-air? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

