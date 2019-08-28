Fans feel Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is going the Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai way!

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein featuring Mudit Nayar and Simran Pareenja in lead roles is a slice of life comedy drama. Viewers are enjoying its original and fresh concept, but seems like lately fans have been upset by the makers as they find the current track similar to that of Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai.



As per the current track, Yogi and Gunjan's cute romance is on, and it gives the audience an old-school feeling and a romantic vibe.



The viewers are loving their cute and screen chemistry, and now, recently the makers shared poster where the lead actors are recreating the pose from famous 90s' movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, and the comments section was filled with fans telling them that they have copied Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.



Check out the comments of the fans below.