Fans feel Sidharth will regret his decision of leaving Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is making headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy place to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

The two are loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following.

But the two had a fallout and now are not in good terms, and this has broken a lot of fans’ hearts and they are disheartened by this move of Sidharth.

Well, fans have taken to social media and have told Sidharth that he will never realise how Shehnaaz would feel and someday he would regret this decision.

Check out the post below: