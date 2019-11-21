Fans find similarity between Kangana’s Revolver Rani and Maya’s character from Beyhadh

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget essayed the character of Maya in Beyhadh. She is all set to make her comeback in Beyhadh 2.

The previous season of Beyhadh was all about love, but this time Maya, is going to create a modern Mahabharata. Beyhadh 2 is all about hatred. The role of Maya has been loved by fans, and they can’t wait to see the character once again in Beyhadh 2.

They have been eagerly waiting to see Jennifer Winget back as their beloved Maya. The makers have been teasing fans with new promos for quite some time now. The promos are more intense, and as always, Jennifer's acting is being applauded.

Jennifer has many fan clubs to her name, and one of the fan clubs shared a post where you can see Jennifer in her character of Maya holding a gun in her hand, and she has an intense look on her face. Fans are comparing the photo to Kangana’s Revolver Rani.

Well, there is no doubt that Kangana and Jennifer are among the most talented actresses of the entertainment world.

Check out the post below.