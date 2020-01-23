Fans go gaga over Hina Khan's expressions

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is among the most versatile actresses our industry has. Her journey from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai to Hacked has been inspiring.

Her transformation has also motivated her fans to believe in themselves.

The actress has gained immense popularity, and her most loved character was in Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Komolika. She was loved for her stint in Bigg Boss also.

Hina did not stop even after the show ended. She made sure to grab eyeballs with her fashion statements wherever she went and did not miss any chance to get a thumbs-up from the fashion police.

Her Instagram handle is a treat to sore eyes with jaw-dropping pictures of the actress, and from the pictures, it is visible that Hina makes for a perfect muse when it comes to shooting her.

Fans have come up with cute emoticons comparing Hina’s expressions. Every emoji relates to Hina’s journey.

Have a look.