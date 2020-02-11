Fans go gaga over Karan V Grover's brilliant performance in THIS scene from KHKT

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily has done wonders with its amazing storyline line.

Also, Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar's mindblowing jodi has become instant among the viewers.

The show is going through lots of twists and turns in the story with Sonakshi and Rohit's separation, fans are left heart-broken. We all know how Rohit has decided to divorce Sonakshi on the basis of infidelity which has left her devastated. But Rohit has no option as he is doing this to save his father Naren's life.

And now, while Sonakshi is left heart-broken and furious with Rohit, he has completely soaked in frustration for losing Sonakshi from his life.

In a recent video doing the rounds of the social media, Rohit goes through an emotional breakdown as he is helpless and can't do anything to save his marriage.

Take a look at the video:

Rohit is left in tears and can't stop himself from crying for getting separated from Sonakshi.

While Rohit's emotional act has left us teary-eyed, fans are showering praises for the actor for his brilliant performance.

Here's how fans reacted:

It seems we will have to wait for more time to see Rohit and Sonakshi back together in the show.

What do you think about Karan's performance? Tell us in the comments.