Fans go gaga over this look of VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh

MUMBAI: The latest Instagram picture of Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman is winning the hearts of their fans and followers.



Well, Harbhajan, who is married to actress Geeta Basra, took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman wherein both of them can be seen in a jovial mood.

In the picture, the duo can be seen donning formal wear but the highlight was their pagri (turban). Their fans absolutely loved them in this avatar. A fan commented, “Rajasthani look so good.” Another wrote, “Kya baat hai look dashing both of u.”



Tagging VVS Laxman, Harbhajan wittily wrote beside the photo, “What was so funny ??”



Take a look below:

Both VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh had recently graced the popular TV show, Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, which is hosted by none other than Sourav Ganguly. It also saw the presence of other eminent names from the world of cricket including Virender Sehwag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Kaif and Zahir Khan.



What do you think about Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman’s latest Instagram picture? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.