Fans going gaga over YRHPK's Ritvik Arora's latest video; check out

MUMBAI: Ritvik Arora is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where he plays the role of Kunal. The actor is paired opposite Kaveri Priyam who is seen playing Kuhu. Ritvik and Kaveri's fresh pairing has become an instant hit among the viewers.

Ritvik has been quite favourite among the fans, all thanks to his dashing chocolate boy looks. The actor has garnered a great fan following on social media with a whopping 474k followers.

The actor has always tried to maintain a good rapport with his fans and acknowledged their messages. Fans too have always showered Ritvik with several praises and they have done it yet again.

We all know Ritvik is a terrific dancer and has shared many amazing dance videos on his Instagram handle.

And now, the actor seems to be indulging in various dance sessions while on quarantine.

Ritvik shared another dance video and boy he has got some amazing moves. The actor simply nailed it and fans can't stop praising him.

Take a look at the video:

Here's how fans reacted:

Ritvik, you have a long way to go!

