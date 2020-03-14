Fans hail Shaheer aka Abir and Rhea aka Mishti’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke ‘best example of mature love story’

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is presently one of the most popular romantic serials. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The tale has managed to win the hearts of viewers.

The onscreen jodi of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma is one of the major highlights of the show. Their pairing gives a big reason to the audience to watch the show.

Shaheer is portraying the role of Abir Rajvansh while Rhea has stepped into the shoes of Mishti Agarwal. After a lot of drama, Abir and Mishti tied the knot. Their love story sets major relationship goals. They have gone through ups and downs, but finally tied the knot. Fans undoubtedly enjoy watching their love story and Shaheer’s latest Instagram post is the proof.

Shaheer took to social media and shared a video clip that features him and Rhea. On watching this, fans made comments such as ‘Shah new montage of our MishBir’, ‘Rab ne bana di jodi’ and ‘Best ever example of matured lovestory’.

Check out the post here: