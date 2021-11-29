Fans have been rooting for #MaAn, is Anupamaa also falling in love with Anuj?

MUMBAI: After Vanraj and Anupamaa's divorce in Rajan and Deepa Shahi's "Anupamaa", the audience wanted Anupamaa to have a humsafar too, someone whom she can always fall back on, someone who can understand her and support her dreams. And they were treated with Anuj Kapadia's entry, her college friend, who was in love with her.

Soon we got to know that Anuj has been in love with Anupamaa for the past 26 years. In fact, he was going to confess his love for her during college, but he got involved in a fight and couldn't make it on time, and a few days later when he did, he saw Anupamaa getting married.

From the first when time they met 26 years later during their college reunion, where he went down on one knee and made Anupamaa wear her footwear, to supporting her innovative ideas, encouraging her in her dreams and ambitions and giving her the wings again which was somewhere cut down because of the family's responsibilities, Anuj has always done what's good for Anupamaa. So much so that he even went to speak to the Shah family for Anupamaa's sake and asked them to blame him for everything wrong that is happening in the family. Later, when Vanraj asked him to accept that he still loves Anupamaa, he said that he has been in love with her for 26 years now and he will keep loving her.

Though Anupamaa and Anuj came to the conclusion that they will not name their relationship, and will not let it get affected by society, recently we saw Babuji telling Anupamaa that it's destiny and god's will that brought them together and she should let Anuj in her heart. Since then Anupamaa can only think about the little things Anuj has done for her or said to her. Something as small as keeping Bhavesh's magnet toy which Anupamaa had taken from him to taking her to Pakhi's PTM even when he craved the most for a shake.

Anupamaa has now realised that come what may Anuj always prioritises her and she feels bad that she is not able to do so much for him. Anupamaa is now worried about Anuj more than ever and we can see that she is also feeling something for him and is showing interest in taking care of his little needs, like making his favourite chocolate fudge or telling him that she will also learn to make pan milkshake.

Is Anupamaa falling in love with Anuj? Will she accept his love? To know what happens next, keep watching "Anupamaa".

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.