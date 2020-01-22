Fans launch a poll for love birds of BB13, Siddharth and Shehenaaz

MUMBAI: Siddharth and Sana aka Shehnaaz are the trending love birds of BB13. This couple is so loved by their fans that if they fight, their fans also get affected.

Shehnaaz aka Punjab ki Katrina is known for her music albums in Punjabi. She is also known for her cuteness and sweet gestures towards Sid in the house. She has been always appreciated for her stand on the right things and her cute banter with Salman during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Siddharth is the aggressive young man in BB13 and a trending contestant of the house. His every action garners views, whether it's related to friendship, love, aggression, or taking a stand.

But the love birds have broken up. Fans desperately want to see them together. Therefore, an audience poll has been launched by them.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.