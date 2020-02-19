Fans love Mrunal Thakur's vintage look; call her Bollywood's Marilyn Monroe

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur is one popular face of the small screen who has many hit shows to her credit. The actress has appeared in many TV serials and reality shows.

After gaining much success in the small town, Mrunal made her way to Bollywood with her debut film Love Sonia in 2018. The actress was highly appreciated for her role in this intense film. However, Mrunal got lots of fame when she starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film Super 30. The actress won several accolades for the same and received a warm welcome by the fans in the films.

With Mrunal slowly establishing her career in Bollywood, her fan following is increasing every passing day. The actress enjoys a massive fan base on Instagram with a whopping 1.7 million followers.

And now, Mrunal has got everyone talking with her latest post on Instagram. It seems the actress got a makeover and couldn't help but flaunt it. The diva opted for soft curls and her look gave us all vintage feels.

Mrunal's beauty was simply unmatchable in the video and not just us even various celebs and her fans couldn't stop praising her.

Take a look at the video:

One of her diehard fans called Mrunal the 'Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood'. Now that's such a great compliment, isn't it?

Take a look at the fans' reactions:

On the work front, Mrunal also starred opposite John Abraham in Batla House and is all set to share the screen with Shahid Kapoor in the film Jersey.

What do you think about Mrunal's video? Tell us in the comments.