Fans love the gesture shown by Karan Singh Grover for Siddarth

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues time and again he has got warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online, and the actor starts trending online, and that’s what happened.

Now in a recent episode Karan Singh Grover had entered the house and he went and gave a tight hug and kiss to Siddarth, now this gesture as been loved by the fans, and they called the gesture sweet and caring for Karan Singh Grover.

Siddarth fans are really very loyal and they really love him unconditionally.

