News

Fans make memes on Paras Chhabra and Ujda Chaman

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2019 08:04 PM

MUMBAI: Meme content is a vital part of social media. That’s why whenever a trailer of any film is released, the meme creators get into business and make some amusingly good memes for social media. Well, something similar happened with not a movie but Bigg Boss 13.

Asim recently called Paras Chhabra ganja, and it made the latter furious.

In one task, even Shefali had also asked him to first take care of his wig. And whenever Aarti Singh tried to touch Paras’ hair, he seemed pretty insecure about it. The audience now believes that Paras has less density of hair and hence wears a wig to cover it. They have now made a meme comprising Paras and Ujda Chaman.

Have a look.

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra, Ujda Chaman, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy

past seven days