Fans miss Arnav and Khushi from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2019 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani, who is known for her amazing personality and looks, rose to fame with her portrayal of Khushi Kumari Gupta Singh Raizada, the female protagonist of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

Most TV buffs remember the sweet and charming Khushi, who stole our hearts with her innocence and bindass avatar. Every time she had a banter with Arnav aka Barun Sobti in the show and shared that amazing on-screen chemistry with him became a pure delight to watch for all her fans.

The duo created some of the most romantic moments on Indian television, and Arnav and Khushi's romance set a benchmark in the industry.

Here, we bring you some different avatars of Khushi, wherein she is giving a tribute to the dancing queen of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit on Ek Do Teen and to the late Sridevi on Hawa Hawaii.

Have a look.

