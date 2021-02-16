Fans miss Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's Ronakshi; here's the proof

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was one of the most popular shows of the small screen.

The daily soap was going well and was quite a huge hit among the fans. However, the news about Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air came as a huge shocker.

The show had a run for 9 months and went off-air last year in March.

Ever since the show has gone off-air, the diehard fans are missing the amazing on-screen jodi of Ronak and Sonakshi on the small screen.

Well, fans never forget their favourite jodis and always remember them in some or the other way.

And now, a fan made a super amazing and a hilarious edit of some of Dipika Kakar and Karan's scenes from the show.

Well, what's more interesting was the background song of none other than Yashraj Mukhate which featured Shehnaaz Gill. The rap 'Tauda Kutta Tommy' became a huge hit among the fans as well as the celebs.

Take a look:

Ha ha ha ha Howwlarious https://t.co/3LpK0CbLTY — Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover22) February 16, 2021

Karan couldn't stop himself from commenting as the video and the rap perfectly synchronized.

Well, this proves that Dipika and Karan's pair is still a hot favourite among the viewers.

