Fans miss this on-screen father and son

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently went off air and has been replaced by its spin-off, which is titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. The mother show gained a huge fan following. Every character in the show was loved. Audiences began to recognize the real actors by their reel names.

Raman Bhalla aka Karan Patel was among the most popular characters of the show. He has participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and featured in the Bollywood film Shootout at Wadala.

Karan portrayed an angry and possessive father in the show. Abhishek Verma aka played the role of Aditya Bhalla, his son. This father and son duo had inspired the youth on how to deal with every situation.

The duo gained immense love from fans. Recently, a fan put up a post where Raman is in a Superman costume and Abhishek is standing beside him. The caption referred to them as Superman and super son.

Have a look.