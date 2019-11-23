Fans miss the chemistry between Aly, Punit, and Aditya

MUMBAI: Colors entertains its audience every year with its super-thrilling adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Aly Goni is an Indian television actor. He is primarily known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Romi Bhalla.

Aditya Narayan comes from a musical family.

And Punit, a choreographer by profession, was among the strongest contestants, along with Aditya, on the stunt-based reality show. The grand finale also saw the contestants perform a dangerous task, which Pathak went on to ace. Punit Pathak has been announced the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, but fans miss their bonding in Khataro Ke Khiladi. This trio was been amazing with their naughtiness.

This trio was again seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra. They never feel bad making fun of each other. Fans love that most. They always used to keep motivating each other during the show.

Fans want to see their on-screen masti again.

Have a look.