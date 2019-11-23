News

Fans miss the chemistry between Aly, Punit, and Aditya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2019 07:35 PM

MUMBAI: Colors entertains its audience every year with its super-thrilling adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Aly Goni is an Indian television actor. He is primarily known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Romi Bhalla.

Aditya Narayan comes from a musical family.

And Punit, a choreographer by profession, was among the strongest contestants, along with Aditya, on the stunt-based reality show. The grand finale also saw the contestants perform a dangerous task, which Pathak went on to ace. Punit Pathak has been announced the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, but fans miss their bonding in Khataro Ke Khiladi. This trio was been amazing with their naughtiness.

This trio was again seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra. They never feel bad making fun of each other. Fans love that most. They always used to keep motivating each other during the show.

Fans want to see their on-screen masti again.

Have a look.

Tags > Colors, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Aly, Punit, Aditya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Romi Bhalla, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Grand music launch of Mudda 370 J&K

Grand music launch of Mudda 370 J&K
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi

past seven days