News

Fans miss the friendship between Hina, Priyank, and Luv

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Nov 2019 08:23 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, and Luv Tyagi were famous for their friendship. They would always stand for each other. The same thing was anticipated outside the house, but they are no longer friends.

Luv unfollowed Hina and Priyank on Instagram and said that Hina had helped him in the Bigg Boss house but that he had also returned all her favours. Hina and Priyank Sharma are still together but busy in their work lives.

Priyank is busy with albums songs and web series, and Hina is busy shooting for her first Bollywood movie, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The fans of the trio really miss their bonding and the fun times they spent together, and they wish that they mend their differences and reconcile their friendship.

We also hope that they sort out the problem as soon as possible and become friends again.  

 

Tags > Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, and Luv Tyagi, Vikram Bhatt, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Sony TV launches 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'

Sony TV launches 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth

past seven days