Fans miss the friendship between Hina, Priyank, and Luv

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, and Luv Tyagi were famous for their friendship. They would always stand for each other. The same thing was anticipated outside the house, but they are no longer friends.



Luv unfollowed Hina and Priyank on Instagram and said that Hina had helped him in the Bigg Boss house but that he had also returned all her favours. Hina and Priyank Sharma are still together but busy in their work lives.



Priyank is busy with albums songs and web series, and Hina is busy shooting for her first Bollywood movie, directed by Vikram Bhatt.



The fans of the trio really miss their bonding and the fun times they spent together, and they wish that they mend their differences and reconcile their friendship.



We also hope that they sort out the problem as soon as possible and become friends again.