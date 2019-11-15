News

Fans miss Zoya (Jennifer Winget) and Aditya's (Harshad Chopda) chemistry on screen

15 Nov 2019 06:39 PM

MUMBAI: Bepannah was one of the most loves shows on television. The USP of the serial was the chemistry shared between Jennifer and Harshad. The audience were in awe of their on-screen presence.

The show went off air last year, and fans were disheartened as they couldn’t see their favourite stars on screen. There are several fan clubs for them who keep demanding to see them together once again.

Recently, there was news floating around that Harshad might join Jennifer in Beyhadh, but the actor denied this.

Now, one of the fan clubs have made a beautiful video of the two, where Zoya and Aditya scenes are been edited and put together.

Have a look below.

(CREDITS : niteskysx)
