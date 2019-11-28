Fans missing bond between Ravi and Hina on Khatron Ke Khiladi sets

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 was set undoubtedly the most awaited show on television. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty hosted the show. 12 celebrity contestants participated in the show.

The celebrities were trying their level best to survive in the show and win the trophy.

Recently, fans have posted Hina Khan and Ravi Dubey's funny moments on the sets, which left us with a mini heartache. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan is a badass girl who undertook dangerous and daring acts by challenging the other 11 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

Fans have posted a video on Instagram, where Hina and Ravi are enacting a daily soap of Indian television.

Have a look at the viral clip.