Fans of Gaurav Khanna shower love on him for THIS reason

Anuj Kapadia is one such husband on Indian Television that has stood by his wife through every up and down that surpassed their marriage and it was always them against the world.
MUMBAI :Our television screens are currently being ruled by Anupamaa. The program is performing remarkably well and currently has the highest weekly BARC ratings.

The show's current plot is particularly interesting because it focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage lives.

Gaurav Khanna has become the ultimate standard for identifying the values any ‘man’ should carry with his role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa and while some elements have called him a simp, he has managed to become the ideal husband, and the scale on which our desi households are judging the males in their homes.

After a bad hand at marriage the first time, Anupamaa got lucky the second time and was bound to a man she always deserved!

Currently, the track of the show is focusing on how Anuj and Choti Anu feel that Anupama is prioritising the Shah Family over them. Surely Anuj has been a good husband who is always supportive but the audience are now loving him for being vocal and finally raising his voice on the issue.

Gaurav Khanna has been trending on Twitter because of his performance and his fans are going crazy about him.

Gaurav Khanna has shared some comments on his Instagram handle.

Check out the pictures below:

Are you a Gaurav Khanna fan too?

