Fans of "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein are loving the SaiRat bond! Check out some of the best Twitter reactions here!

Sai and Virat’s love story has been one that has been through enough ups and downs. through many leaps and troubles and need no recollection.
MUMBAI :  Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan,  pretending to be a deal. 

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt star in the lead roles.

The show is going through major twists and turns now.

But it looks like, after a long time of separation for SaiRat, the two are finally getting closer because of their kids.

Sai and Virat’s love story has been one that has been through enough ups and downs. through many leaps and troubles and need no recollection.  Fans of the show have been through the ups and downs with Virat and Sai as well, they have seen and felt their separation as well. 

But it looks like they can finally be happy because it looks like Sai and Virat might actually get together. 

Check out Twitter fans' reactions right here:

Well, it looks like SaiRat fans are too happy with the latest developments in the show. But the show is going to be too exciting with the entry of Harshad Arora as Dr. Satya and fans have already created a ship name for the two, #SaiYa.

It will be very interesting to see how things progress in the future.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 16:22

