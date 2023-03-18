Fans of "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein are loving the SaiRat bond! Check out some of the best Twitter reactions here!

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan, pretending to be a deal.

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt star in the lead roles.

The show is going through major twists and turns now.

But it looks like, after a long time of separation for SaiRat, the two are finally getting closer because of their kids.

Sai and Virat’s love story has been one that has been through enough ups and downs. through many leaps and troubles and need no recollection. Fans of the show have been through the ups and downs with Virat and Sai as well, they have seen and felt their separation as well.

But it looks like they can finally be happy because it looks like Sai and Virat might actually get together.

Check out Twitter fans' reactions right here:

I knew that she would be touched by Virat's efforts & she was. Sai liked how Virat remembered to put Aaba's photo in her room while decorating it. Virat too was emotional seeing her emotional. Virat ki naak par abhi bhi gussa tha A CUTIE #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Sairat pic.twitter.com/F78ralGtWa — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) March 18, 2023

What Sai says & what she feels are two different things. If she wouldn't have felt anything for Virat she wouldn't have felt bad when Virat said "shayad kuch nahi" because she knows it's not true. He is her everything just like she is to him #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Sairat pic.twitter.com/D9V08JY1wx — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) March 18, 2023

Savi to Virat - you decorated the room beautifully but why didn't you keep your photo



That will happen too when both Vinu and Savi will get their parents together and Virat's photo will come with them in one frame as Savi's happy family #sairat #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/MSNtfwm2tf — Rajeshwari (@TARDIS_Zephyr) March 18, 2023

Well, it looks like SaiRat fans are too happy with the latest developments in the show. But the show is going to be too exciting with the entry of Harshad Arora as Dr. Satya and fans have already created a ship name for the two, #SaiYa.

It will be very interesting to see how things progress in the future.

