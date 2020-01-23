Fans of Siddarth are hurt to see him break down in the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is making headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy place to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

Since day one, Siddarth has emerged as a strong player and is one of the strongest contestants in the house. The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience immensely.

Now, in the last few days, Siddarth went through a bad phase, with his fight with Asim, and he had a major break down in front of Bigg Boss. The fans are disheartened to see this.

His fans have taken to social media and have said that when Siddarth was down with Typhoid how he wanted to be in the show and win the trophy and due to the continuous provoking of the housemates he is losing the plot and they can’t see him this way.

Well, we all want Siddarth to come back and we are sure his fans will be happy with his comeback.