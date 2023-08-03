Fans of the Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik aka Raavi are impressed by her dedication, check out the deets inside

Alice Kaushik

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.

The audience loves the heartfelt story and the strong bond between each family member. The show is currently focusing on Shweta’s manipulations over the Pandya Niwas and Store and how she managed to destroy the family’s unity. The story takes a Seven year leap and all the Pandya brothers, after living separate lives, have come back and are living under the same roof once again.

Also read - Hilarious! Pandya Store: Raavi aka Alice Kaushik’s biggest fan will shock you

Known for her performance in Pandya Store, Alice Kaushik has aced multiple characters in different shows. Alice Kaushik is indeed ruling the hearts of many as Raavi opposite Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon. 

Fans have simply loved the on and off screen nok-jhok between them. The diva along with the entire team is often seen sharing fun BTS moments. Alice was also seen acing her roles in popular dailies like Kaatelal & Sons, Suryaputra Karn, and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Fans adore her for her social media savviness and keep showering her with their love and appreciation. The diva has been winning hearts for her acting stint.

The actress is very hardworking and dedicates herself completely to her work. Recently, Alice Kaushik was recently seen getting injured. However, nothing can stop her.

Even though Alice Kaushik is injured, she is still shooting for the show. Fans are impressed with her dedication and are also wishing for her healthy recovery.

Check out Alice Kaushik’s picture with her injury on the sets of the show:

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store! Rishita and Dhara to make a major decision

We wish Alice a speedy recovery.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

