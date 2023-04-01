Fans of Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet are all hyped with the reunion track coming up, deets inside

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adore their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time being trapped and held hostage and wills to fight the situation.

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and manages to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

In the current track of the show, we see that Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat are accidentally caught up in a tough situation where the couple along with some other people are trapped by terrorists.

The people are in love with the couple and fans religiously follow both the actors on social media platforms.

Where on one side Shagun never fails to entertain the fans with his sense of humour, on the other hand, Ashi Singh keeps giving glimpses of her different avatar.

Both Ashi and Shagun give behind-the-scenes glimpses in their Instagram stories.

As we know that there are ups and downs in their on-screen relationship, we reported earlier that soon things are going to get better.

Well, it seems like it’s exactly what the fans have been aiming for.

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has been trending today on Twitter and the fans are all hyped with the upcoming sequence where the couple will be united once again.

Shagun Pandey even posted a picture in his stories, showing how much his fans are loving him and the couple.

Check out the image below:

Are you excited for the upcoming track too?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.