FANS PERSPECTIVE! Harshvardhan's smirk for Anisha finally shows his emotional side in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Anisha reaches home and tells the Birlas that Abhimanyu went to the Goenka house. Paarth and Neil go to bring him home but he doesn't leave and tells them that he will only leave when Manish understands their love. Paarth and Neil reach back home and inform the family about Abhimanyu.

We have witnessed a major change in Harshvardhan's character since Anisha aka Kashish Rai entered the show. We see how his behaviour towards the family's daughter changes, his rigid face melts down and even when Abhi stops Anisha from leaving it was only Harsh who looked the happiest. This surely brings a different side of Harshvardhan, check out what fans have to say:

Kokila Rai: One of those absolute rare instances when a genuine smile lights up this man’s face. The way the writers are continuously making a point of how he has a soft spot for daughters over sons...Akshu is gonna rule this man’s heart after the wedding.

Mita Ashar: Harshvardhan really looked like a changed man when he saw Anisha return, he even revealed in one of the scenes that he has a soft corner for the daughters and he would do anything for their happiness.

Shreshta Poojari: Harsh and Aarohi's bond was indeed goals and now Anisha. I feel it would be these daughters that would change his perception towards respecting women and understanding the value of their honour.

In the upcoming episode, Manish calls the police to arrest Abhimanyu. Akshara runs to his rescue and tells them that he is not at fault. She was about to fall but Abhimanyu saved her and because of that, the police officer fell. He arrests Abhimanyu for pushing an on-duty police officer and takes him away.

