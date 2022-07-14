FANS PERSPECTIVE! Pihu's character requires a REALISTIC approach, should be toned down a little in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The viewers are wanting the makers to give Pihu's character a realistic approach as she is extremely young for all the drama that is been a part of. 

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently witnessed a leap and fans have seen the entry of Priya and Ram's daughter Pihu. 

Pihu is currently one of the major highlights of the show. 
Priya has hidden the truth of Pihu from Ram as Nandini didn't want Ram to keep any ties with Priya and her family. 

Nandini is constantly in fear that now Priya is back in Ram's life due to certain changes in situations, Priya will tell him the truth about Pihu and they will once again reunite. 

Nandini has gone to another extent to make sure that  Priya and Ram don't reunite. 

She is now using Pihu and blackmailing Priya for the same.

While Pihu is currently the centre of attraction for everyone in the show and also off-screen, a lot of ardent fans of the show have expressed their disappointment in her character. 

Priti Savle says, "There is no doubt that Pihu is one of the most adorable child actors but the makers are not portraying her in the right way."

Meenakshi Parekh says, "The writers have shown Pihu 5 years old but her maturity level is of a 10-year-old kid which is not right."

Foram Raiththa says, "I feel Pihu's innocence is not justified and her character should be toned down a bit. A 5-year-old kid talking with so much precision and maturity is something I don't relate to."

Bina Thakkar says, ''I feel Pihu's character needs to be kept away from all the drama that is going on as she is a kid and she shouldn't be exposed to all such things.''

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 17:37

