FANS PERSPECTIVE! The Villians are the new heroes on Indian Television

The current narrative of Televisions has finally brought some absolutely interesting stories and changed the focus from the positive leads to putting the spotlight on the actors who are portraying the negative shade in the show. Viewers are much in love with these actors instead of trolling them, check it out:

Vidhi Ghia: Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh shines brighter than Ankur aka Rajiv in the show. His character does have a lot of potential that is still to be explored.

Hariratha Dave: Agasthya is an absolute charmer in Fanaa and being the protagonist of the show with the perfect negative shade is indeed impeccable.

Malvika Gopalan: Although Jasmine has turned positive now, but her performance in the negative shade was outstanding. She practically owned the show while portraying those scenes.

Shreshtha Shah: Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathod has become the nations ideal hero, he stole the show in a short span of time and now fans cannot get over his ASR swag. So is Prithvi aka Sanjay Gagnani stealing the show in Kundali Bhagya.

Surbhi Patnaik: Meet's Vishal Gandhi garnered a lot of love for his performance, well, not just him but currently in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Aarohi has become the multi-layered character of the show who often portrays versatility.

