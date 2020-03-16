FANS PERSPECTIVE! The Villians are the new heroes on Indian Television

Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh shines brighter than Ankur aka Rajiv in the show. His character does have a lot of potential that is still to be explored.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 13:58
FANS PERSPECTIVE! The Villians are the new heroes on Indian Television

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. 

Also read; AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans are bored of the SCATTERED plot in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The current narrative of Televisions has finally brought some absolutely interesting stories and changed the focus from the positive leads to putting the spotlight on the actors who are portraying the negative shade in the show. Viewers are much in love with these actors instead of trolling them, check it out: 

Vidhi Ghia: Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh shines brighter than Ankur aka Rajiv in the show. His character does have a lot of potential that is still to be explored. 

Hariratha Dave: Agasthya is an absolute charmer in Fanaa and being the protagonist of the show with the perfect negative shade is indeed impeccable. 

Malvika Gopalan: Although Jasmine has turned positive now, but her performance in the negative shade was outstanding. She practically owned the show while portraying those scenes. 

Shreshtha Shah: Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathod has become the nations ideal hero, he stole the show in a short span of time and now fans cannot get over his ASR swag. So is Prithvi aka Sanjay Gagnani stealing the show in Kundali Bhagya.

Surbhi Patnaik: Meet's Vishal Gandhi garnered a lot of love for his performance, well, not just him but currently in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Aarohi has become the multi-layered character of the show who often portrays versatility. 

What do you think about this? 

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans are bored of the SCATTERED plot in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Parineetii Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Udaariyaan Imlie Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Yeh Hai Chahatein Kundali Bhagya Colors tv StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 13:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actress Garima Jain BAGS Dangal TV's Naagmani
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how a lot...
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
MUMBAI: Actor Ram Charan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry, we have...
CONTROVERSY: You will be SURPRISED to see what Sonu Sood has to say about the Ajay Devgn – Kiccha Sudeep ‘Hindi no longer being the National Language’ row!
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors, took to social media and shared a reactionary...
INTERESTING! Before Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, have a look at actors whom TMKOC's Disha Vakani ROMANCED on-screen
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small screens. It is not...
Imlie: EXPLOSIVE! Aryan slaps Uday for trying to ruin his sister Arpita’s future
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
OMG: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed reveals about her pictures getting LEAKED on a P*RN SITE!
MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
Latest Video