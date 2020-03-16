FANS PERSPECTIVE! Viewers notice Shiva in pain due to his injury in the current track of Pandya Store

FANS PERSPECTIVE! Viewers notice Shiva in pain due to his injury in the current track of Pandya Store

MUMBAI:  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I had that intuition that Pandya Store would go a long way' Dhara aka Shiny Doshi reveals her favourite scenes from the show, and her journey on completing 500 episodes

Currently, Shiva finally finds Raavi and takes her home. She narrates the ordeal with Suman and others. Dhara states that they should get a car for Raavi as she will need to travel to other places for shoot purposes. Rishita states that it isn’t fair to get the car only for Raavi. Gautam tells everyone that the car will be for everyone. Shweta’s parents would ask Pandya's family to keep Shweta in the house so that she can bond with Chiku.

Suman agrees to give the money for the car and godown, although Rishita being a rebel breaks yet another ritual in the house by stepping out of the house with Chutki before 40 days. Now, Raavi finally brings the car home. Looking at the current episodes, fans notice Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon dealing with his shoulder pain. Check out their reaction:

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I would really love to experiment with grey shade once' Shiny Doshi opens up on characters she would like to play, Dhara's fashion quotient in Pandya Store and more

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.

