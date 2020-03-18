Fans praise Parth aka Anurag’s performance

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors these days. The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actor’s name and these fans keep posting something or the other, thus showering their love on the actor.

Parth is known to play positive and lovable characters on the screen, and the audience loves to watch him. We all know the track of Kasutii has been changed and now one wouldn’t see Anurag and Prerna’s romance anytime soon. With this new track, Anurag’s character to has changed from being good to bad.

Parth’s fans now shared a video where they have praised his performance and said his aura and style is on the other level only.

Where they shared a video where when Komolika comes and asks him how she looks and he answers that she looks bad, and the tashaan and the attitude that he carried in the scene the fans, have loved it.

They have praised him and said that he is the best and there is no doubt that he is one of the best actors we have on television.

Check out the post below :