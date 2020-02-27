Fans praise Parth Samthaan, call him a perfectionist

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors these days, the actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Anurag the character that he plays is loved by one and all.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actor’s name and these fans keep posting something or the other and thus showering their love on the actor.

The producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor recently a new promo where the Anurag pushes Prerna down the building, thus creating a lot of speculations in the minds of the fans and the audience, to how could Anurag kill his lady love Prerna.

Now on this promo the fans have gone gaga over Parth’s performance they have praised his acting and called him a perfectionist. The fans have also gone to say that the actor doesn’t sly only on the episodes but also has slayed it in the promo.

There is no doubt that has proved his acting skills in the serial, and there is a reason why he has such massive fans.

Check out the promo below: