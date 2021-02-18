Fans praise Rupali and Sudhanshu’s acting chops, say they can't wait to see them in the next episode

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

Rupali and Paras also share a great bond of friendship just like the on-screen characters of the mother and son.

The audiences are liking the current track of the serial where Anupama and Vanraj will be soon getting divorced.

Rupali had shared a post where a fan had said that both she and Sudhanshu are the best when it comes to acting, and they can’t wait to see them in the next episode.

There is no doubt that the storyline of the serial is very interesting and quite relatable, and that is why viewers love watching the show.

Well, we believe that over the years, Anupama as a character will become iconic. Rupali Ganguly would then have two iconic characters in her kitty: Monisha and Anupama.

On the other hand, Sudhanshu’s performance as Vanraj will also be loved for years to come. The actor has already won an award for his performance.

