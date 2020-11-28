Fans praise the chemistry of Siddarth Nigam and Ashi Singh as they trend Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga on social media

MUMBAI: Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga is one of the most loved and successful series on television. The audiences love the chemistry between Siddarth Nigam and Ashi Singh.

The fans are loving the chemistry between the two and loved yesterday’s episode and have said that the two created magic on screen.

They have also praised Ashi Singh for her performance and said she is one of the best actresses we have and so gorgeous.

Netizens can’t get their eyes off Siddarth and Ashi Singh they call them the most adorable couple on television.

In yesterday’s episode, the twSiddarth Nigamo had a very romantic and companionate scene which the viewers felt it was like magic on screen.

Fans are also happy to Ashi back as Yasmine and say there were excited to see her back on screen.

Well, earlier this role was played by Avneet Kaur and she had left the show owing to the covid pandemic and that’s when Ashi stepped into the role.

Earlier everyone couldn’t accept anyone as Yasmine but only Avneet but seems like with Ashi's talent she has managed to convince the audience.

