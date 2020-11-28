Fans praise the chemistry of Siddarth Nigam and Ashi Singh as they trend Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga on social media

Ashi and Siddarth’s pairing is loved by the audience!
MUMBAI: Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga is one of the most loved and successful series on television. The audiences love the chemistry between Siddarth Nigam and Ashi Singh.
The fans are loving the chemistry between the two and loved yesterday’s episode and have said that the two created magic on screen.
They have also praised Ashi Singh for her performance and said she is one of the best actresses we have and so gorgeous.
Netizens can’t get their eyes off Siddarth and Ashi Singh they call them the most adorable couple on television.
In yesterday’s episode, the twSiddarth Nigamo had a very romantic and companionate scene which the viewers felt it was like magic on screen.
(ALSO READ : Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga )
Fans are also happy to Ashi back as Yasmine and say there were excited to see her back on screen.
Well, earlier this role was played by Avneet Kaur and she had left the show owing to the covid pandemic and that’s when Ashi stepped into the role.
Earlier everyone couldn’t accept anyone as Yasmine but only Avneet but seems like with Ashi's talent she has managed to convince the audience.
What are your thoughts about this Jodi, do let us know in the comments section below.
For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
(ALSO READ : ROMANCE to BLOSSOM between Aladdin and Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga)
From Naina to Yasmine you are winning our hearts— Yudkbh×Aladdin (@IshikaA53412180) November 27, 2020
I still remember the day when this news came that you are coming back on our screen we were soo soo happy that we will again see you on our screen@Ashisinghh#AshiSingh • #100EpiOfAshiAsYasmine#AladdinNaamTohSunaHoga pic.twitter.com/kp4IiKgxw8
OMG Aladdin is trendinggg along with ASHI SOoo happy to see. This @RajBaddhan @SabrasRadio @BizAsia— (@spreadlove24748) November 28, 2020
I vote #AshiSingh for #AladdinNaamTohSunaHoga #TVPersonalityWithRajBaddhan pic.twitter.com/x2iaIQViGS
They are so adorable #AshiSingh #SiddharthNigam #AladdinNaamTohSunaHoga #Yasdin@Ashisinghh @siddnigam_off pic.twitter.com/f4YOP2FTcI— i_ashisingh_fann (@i_ashisingh_fan) November 28, 2020
Yesterday episode was awesome the closeness hayee #AshiSingh #SiddharthNigam #AladdinNaamTohSunaHoga #yasdin @Ashisinghh @siddnigam_off pic.twitter.com/oApmzPBBBr— Angelic Ashi (@ashians_forever) November 28, 2020