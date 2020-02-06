Fans put up sweet post for Puja Banerjee on her birthday!

News

MUMBAI: Puja Banerjee, sometimes credited as Pooja Bose, is an Indian actress. She is well known for playing Vrinda in the popular show Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, which aired on Star Plus. She was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014 and Comedy Nights Bachao in 2015.

 Puja usually keeps her followers updated by giving us a sneak peek into her personal and professional life by sharing various sorts of pictures, from her vacations to her workouts.

On account of the actress' birthday, fans of Puja and Adaa Khan posted a collage of the duo's memories together to wish the former.

Adaa is well known for her work in Naagin 1 and 2, a supernatural series. She is active on social media and frequently stays connected with her fans. 

Have a look at the post.

 

