Fans question Hindustani Bhau's game plan in Bigg Boss 13

With a month of extension given to Bigg Boss 13, we saw Madhurima Tulli, Arhan Khan, and Shefali Bagga entering the house as wild-cards. Well, we also saw Vikas Gupta, who was a part of Bigg Boss 11, enter the house.



This was the second time Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 saw wild card entries. Previously, Hindusatni Bhau, Tehseen Punawalla, Shefali Zariwala, Himanshi Khurana, Khesari Lal Yadav, Arhaan Khan, and Vishal Aditya Singh had entered the house.



Each contestant had made promising statements about their stay in the house and also about their game plans.



The audience had a lot of hopes from Hindustani Bhau seeing how the fans adored his fierce attitude and spirit. But now it seems audiences are questioning about Bhau’s game plan!



Ever since his entry into the house, Bhau seems to have been hidden somewhere and is seen not so present in the Bigg Boss house. TellyChakkar got in touch with the general public who supported Bhau, while some said that they are still trying to understand Bhau’s game plan and purpose of being in the game.



Namita (33), a lecturer, shares, “I am an avid watcher of the show and follow it dearly. Be it Siddharth-Asim’s fight or Madhurima-Vishal’s issues, I love watching all. But I am still trying to understand what Bhau’s game plan in the house is.”



Raunak Shah (28) shares, “I love watching Bhau in Bigg Boss house and feel he still has his cards under wraps that still have to come out. Hope to see Bhau in the top.”



Ankita Tambe (21), shares, “Bigg Boss is a nice pass time but you never know the way Bhau is behaving and keeping himself under wraps in his game plan. Or maybe he is still trying to understand the game. You can’t predict what's happening in their minds. Still, I wish him luck for his stay in the house.”



Well, we are also trying to understand Bhau’s game plan, but you do share with us what do you feel about Hindustani Bhau’s game in Bigg Boss house!