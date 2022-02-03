Fans’ Reaction! Fans keep their heart out seeing Akshara-Abhimanyu’s dramatic flying kiss scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has taken a new turn on the show. And the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is quite surprising. Akshara will do something that'll leave Abhimanyu blushing. Akshu aka Pranali Rathod is super happy. Despite having resigned from Birla Hospital, Akshara is celebrating as she patched things up with Aarohi. And guess what? The initiative was taken by none other than Aarohi herself.

Seeing Aarohi trying to mend things with her, Akshara's happiness knows no bounds. And in that happiness, Akshu calls Abhimanyu. She gives him the news and showers him with flying kisses. Abhimanyu is seen blushing on seeing Akshara giving so many flying kisses to him. He then teases her asking her whether he should come home. Akshara blushes hard.

The scene has left AbhiRa fans crushing over Abhimanyu all over again. Abhimanyu's smile and blush after Akshara's kisses are unmissable. AbhiRa fans are super happy that they are getting to watch their fave jodi on screen and that the episode has been about AbhiRa lately.

A user wrote, “Akshu’s vdeo call to abhi is the cutest shit I have ever seen,” while another user wrote, “Akshu's "Shut up-I love you-Bye" has my whole heart. My girl grew so much from not expressing her feelings to not fearing to express her feelings.”

Credit: BollywoodLife



