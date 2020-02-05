Fans' reaction on Jennifer Winget's throwback look of Maya from Beyhadh is unmissable

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one such actress of the small screen who doesn't need any introduction. The diva has come a long way in her career with a number of blockbusters shows to her credit.

Jennifer has raised the bar with her every show and proved that nothing is impossible for her. The actress is a perfect combination of beauty and talent.

Jennifer did many different roles in her many shows but she got immense popularity with her role in Beyhadh. Her character Maya became an instant hit among the fans and she is still remembered for it.

The show is now back with season 2 and Maya's revenge has got even more dangerous. While Maya's present role is quite similar to that to her previous character in Beyhadh, Jen seems to be missing her Beyhadh days.

The actress posted a beautiful throwback picture from her Beyhadh days and we are left awestruck. The actress' beauty is unmatchable and her innocence can make anyone fall in love with her.

Currently, the plot of Beyhadh 2 has become quite interesting as she is all set to enter her enemy Mrityunjay Roy's life by marrying Rudra.

