Fans rejoice as Asim Riaz reaches a milestone within no time!

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla. Moreover, he was one of the few contestants picked on by Salman Khan and grilled in every episode.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked in a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

The actor has gained an immense fan following his stint in the reality show. He is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

Recently, Asim collaborated with Armaan Malik for a music video alongside Sakshi Malik. The song was out yesterday and has already touched a milestone.

(ALSO READ: Asim Riaz Enjoys a Hearty Laugh as he Poses for 'Cool' Pictures by the Beach )

The video reached 10 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours, and it has been the most viewed worldwide. It is trending on the YouTube charts.

Asim is overwhelmed with the response and has thanked all his fans for all the love and support that he has received.

He has thanked each and every fan of his for making this possible, and the song is a huge success.

Asim has set an example of someone who was unknown when he began his journey in Bigg Boss to becoming someone extremely famous with a crazy fan following.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Asim Riaz Gives Fans 'Dhoom' Feels as He Rides his Superbike; Zareen Khan Goes 'Woah, What a Beast' )