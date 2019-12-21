News

Fans remember the good old days of Azad and Zoya of Qubool Hai

21 Dec 2019 06:06 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover shared the screen space in Zee Tv’s Qubool Hai. The pairing of the two was loved by the audience and they really loved the chemistry between Asad and Zoya.

Surbhi in many of her interviews as always revealed her fondness for Karan and two are really good friends off screen. Their characters Azad and Zoya are really famous and were loved by the audience.

Fans really miss to see this pair on screen, and now in of the fan clubs we came across a video of the beautiful clippings of Azad and Zoya and expressed their feelings of wanting to see the pair together on the small screen.

Well, the video will take you on a rewind mode where you will miss the chemistry and the funny battles of Zoya and Azad.

Tags > Azad, Zoya, Zee TV, Qubool Hai, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Singh Grover

past seven days