Fans request Hardik Pandya’s fiancee Natasa Stankovic to stay home, but we know she is following the rules

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic, who is a popular face in the entertainment world, has shared stylish pictures of herself on her Instagram handle.

Well, recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures from her travel diary wherein she can be seen flaunting her bikini look.

The actress, who is engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya, captioned her post as, “Just a while ago… #vitaminsea”

Soon fans started giving her advice on safety. We came across comments like ‘Bahar mat jao corona aaya hai’, ‘Areeeee lockdown mai aap kaha kaha gaa rahi’, ‘Stay home’, etc. However, one social media user realized that these are old pictures. “Old pics,” read the comment.

Take a look at Natasa’s post.

Natasa and her beau are indeed following the rules. They even paid tribute to doctors and other professionals who are working relentlessly to fight against coronavirus. Check out those posts here:

On the work front, Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She is also known for her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. On the personal front, Natasa got engaged to Hardik Pandya on 1 January 2020 on a yacht in Dubai. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.